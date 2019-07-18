Oklahoma City police are reportedly investigating a situation in which a man allegedly made death threats against the Oklahoma City Thunder front office, general manager Sam Presti and coach Billy Donovan via phone, according to KOCO5. He was reportedly angry about the Paul George trade that sent the six-time All-Star to Los Angeles to play with Kawhi Leonard.

A search warrant filed earlier this week reveals that the man, who said he was from Virginia, left two voicemails threatening Oklahoma City employees.

“Y’all traded Paul George but kept Raymond Felton. You kept Andre Roberson. Do y’all not love Russell Westbrook?” The man says, according to a transcript of one of the voicemails obtained by KOCO5. “I hope he kill everybody. I want to kill everybody.”

He also made a bomb reference and said he would “blow things up” if he ever went to Oklahoma after insulting Donovan and threatening to “beat everyone who works for the Thunder.”

According to court documents, the man said he “didn’t care if the team reported” his calls to the police and left a second threatening voicemail minutes later, where he also threatened Presti and his family.

The Thunder released a statement saying, “We defer to the authorities and they can handle the situation as they see fit."

Police are currently investigating the threats, per KOCO5, and have acquired a search warrant to track the phone calls.

After trading George to the Clippers for a record number of draft picks, the Thunder then dealt Russell Westbrook to the Rockets for Chris Paul, first-round picks in 2024 and 2026 and pick swaps in 2021 and 2025. After initially looking to trade Paul again, the nine-time All-Star is now expected to start the season with Oklahoma City after the team's attempts to trade him reportedly stalled.