All-Star guard Chris Paul is expected to start the season with the Oklahoma City Thunder after the team's attempts to trade him have stalled, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday.

According to Wojnarowski, the Thunder have been unable to move Paul to a new destination despite efforts to find a trade. Both sides believe there are benefits to Paul playing out the year with the Thunder.

Wojnarowski also reported that Paul and the Thunder believe they might have more success finding a trade destination after Dec. 15 or when the 2019 season ends. The Miami Heat were regarded as a possible landing spot for Paul before the trade was hung up on the discussion of picks that would go to the Heat along with the veteran.

Oklahoma City received Paul alongside first-round picks in 2024 and 2026 and pick swaps in 2021 and 2025 in a trade that sent All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook to the Rockets last week.

Paul, who began his NBA career in Oklahoma City, averaged 15.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game for the Rockets last season. The nine-time NBA All-Star spent the last two seasons alongside James Harden in Houston before the trade.

Paul has three years and $124 million left on his current contract.