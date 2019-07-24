Report: Pau Gasol Agrees to One-Year Contract With Blazers

Gasol averaged career lows in points and minutes in 2018-19. 

By Michael Shapiro
July 24, 2019

Pau Gasol agreed to a one-year deal with the Blazers on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

The six-time All-Star will enter his 18th NBA season in 2019-20. Gasol averaged a career-low 3.9 points and 12 minutes per game last season and appeared in just three games with the Bucks after a trade deadline deal shipped him out of San Antonio

Portland enters 2019-20 looking to keep pace in a star-studded Western Conference. The Blazers advanced to the Western Conference finals last year before getting swept by Steph Curry and the Warriors.

Gasol was drafted with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2001 NBA draft. He played seven seasons for both the Grizzlies and Lakers and won back-to-back titles with Los Angeles. 

The Spanish center is one of four international players in NBA history to tally 20,000 points and 11,000 rebounds in his career. 

