Pau Gasol agreed to a one-year deal with the Blazers on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The six-time All-Star will enter his 18th NBA season in 2019-20. Gasol averaged a career-low 3.9 points and 12 minutes per game last season and appeared in just three games with the Bucks after a trade deadline deal shipped him out of San Antonio.

Portland enters 2019-20 looking to keep pace in a star-studded Western Conference. The Blazers advanced to the Western Conference finals last year before getting swept by Steph Curry and the Warriors.

Gasol was drafted with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2001 NBA draft. He played seven seasons for both the Grizzlies and Lakers and won back-to-back titles with Los Angeles.

The Spanish center is one of four international players in NBA history to tally 20,000 points and 11,000 rebounds in his career.