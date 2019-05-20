The Warriors advanced to their fifth straight NBA Finals with a 119-117 overtime victory over the Blazers on Monday, dispatching Portland in four games in the Western Conference finals. Golden State is just the second franchise in NBA history to reach five consecutive Finals, joining Bill Russell's 1960s Celtics.

Steph Curry continued to lead the Warriors on Monday as Kevin Durant nursed a calf injury. The two-time MVP finished with 37 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, joining Draymond Green as the only pair of teammates to each record a triple-double in a playoff game.

Portland raced to a 95-87 lead through three quarters, but ceded the lead on a Curry layup with 4:34 remaining in regulation. Green canned a crucial three with 39.6 seconds left in overtime, advancing Golden State's lead to four with under a minute to play. The made triple was Green's lone three of the series.

Meyers Leonard led the Blazers with 30 points while Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum combined for 54 points on a combined 21-46 from the field. Portland has not reached the Finals since 1992.

The Warriors will aim for their fourth title in five years in the 2019 Finals, facing off against either the Bucks or Raptors. Golden State is two-time defending champions, sweeping LeBron James and the Cavaliers in 2018. Cleveland was the last non-Warriors team to win the title, defeating Golden State in 2016.

Durant did not play in the conference finals. His status for Game 1 of the Finals on May 30 is unknown.