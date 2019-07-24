Steve Kerr Says Anthony Davis Trade Demand Was 'Bad for the League'

Kerr called Davis' trade request with two years left on his contract, "a real problem."

By Michael Shapiro
July 24, 2019

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr voiced his concern over the Lakers' acquisition of Anthony Davis on Wednesday, calling Los Angeles' trade with the Pelicans, "a real problem that the league has to address."

Kerr discussed the rapid player movement this offseason on NBC Sports Bay Area's Warriors Insider podcast. And while Golden State's head coach didn't criticize those who went to a new team in free agency, he did have a problem with Davis' trade request out of New Orleans. 

"Where a guy is perfectly healthy and has a couple of years left on his deal and says, 'I want to leave.' That's a real problem that the league has to address and that the players have to be careful with," Kerr said. "The Davis stuff was really kind of groundbreaking—and hopefully not a trend, because it's bad for the league."

Davis was traded to the Lakers in June, less than five months after formally requesting a trade from the Pelicans. The Kentucky product enters 2019-20 on the final year of his contract and is eligible to become a free agent next summer. 

The Lakers are one of many contenders Kerr and the Warriors will battle for the Western Conference crown in 2019-20. The Warriors are undergoing a rebuild of their own, acquiring D'Angelo Russell in the offseason as Kevin Durant chose the Nets in free agency.

