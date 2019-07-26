Drake dropped a big hint on a new Rick Ross track about putting his OVO logo on the Raptors’ jerseys.

Drake has the first verse on Ross’s new song “Gold Roses” that was released Thursday night and slipped a line into his verse about buying the sponsorship rights to his favorite team’s uniforms.

“Tanenbaum know the logo on the jersey, it’s gettin’ purchased,” Drake said, referring to Larry Tanenbaum, the chairman of the company that owns the Raptors.

The Raptors’ jerseys currently bear a patch sponsored by Sun Life Financial, a company headquartered in Toronto. The three-year deal worth $5 million (Canadian) annually is set to expire after this season, so Drake could actually try to buy the rights if he wanted to.

Drake’s OVO clothing label is already one of the hottest streetwear brands out there, so adding the label’s owl logo to Raptors jerseys would make them a must-have item for people who aren’t even basketball fans.