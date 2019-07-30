The Blazers and guard CJ McCollum agreed to a three-year, $100 million contract extension on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

McCollum now has five years left on his deal with the Blazers. He will be eligible to enter free agency following the 2023-24 season.

The Lehigh product averaged 21 points per game last season and shot 45.9% from the field and 37.5% from three. He averaged over 20 points per game for the fourth-straight season dating back to his Most Improved Player campaign in 2014-16.

McCollum was selected with the No. 10 pick in the 2013 NBA draft. He and point guard Damian Lillard have led Portland to the playoffs in each of the last six seasons.

The Blazers lost to the Warriors in the 2019 Western Conference finals.