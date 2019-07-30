Former NBA point guard Nate Robinson has extended an invite to the Big3 League to free agent Jeremy Lin after the former Raptors guard said that he felt that "the NBA's kind of given up on me" in an emotional speech while in Taiwan over the weekend.

"Bro I feel they gave up on me 2, but it ain't over !!! just come to the @thebig3 we accept what the NBA dnt want !!! #holdat" Robinson wrote on Instagram.

Lin is coming off a season in which he won an NBA title with Toronto but averaged just 3.4 minutes during his eight playoff appearances and 9.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists during the regular season. He has not started more than three games since being a member of the Brooklyn Nets during the 2016-17 season.

"Rock bottom just seems to keep getting more and more rock bottom for me," Lin said in his speech for GOOD TV. "So, free agency has been tough. Because I feel like in some ways the NBA's kind of given up on me."

Lin will turn 31 years old next month.