Jeremy Lin has gone unsigned in free agency thus far, and the former Knicks and Raptors point guard was emotional when discussing his lack of a contract on Sunday.

"In English, there's a saying, and it says, 'Once you've hit rock bottom, the only way is up,'" Lin said at an event in Taiwan over the weekend. "Rock bottom just seems to keep getting more and more rock bottom for me. So free agency has been tough, because I feel like in some ways the NBA's kind of given up on me."

Lin played in just eight playoff games with the Raptors in 2019, averaging 3.4 minutes per game. He began the 2018-19 season in Atlanta before a trade to Toronto at February's trade deadline.

It's been a long journey for Lin since the height of his career in New York in 2011-12. The Harvard product has played for six teams since 2012-13, with stints in Houston, Los Angeles, Charlotte, Brooklyn and Atlanta prior to joining the Raptors.

Lin could play meaningful minutes abroad next season. CSKA Moscow is reportedly interested in the 2019 NBA champion, according to Sportando.