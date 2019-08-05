76ers star Ben Simmons suggested that he was racially profiled when he was denied entry into a casino in his native Australia.

In a now-deleted Instagram story, Simmons claims that he and all of his friends, except one who appeared to be white, were denied entry into the Crown Casino in Melbourne on Monday.

"I find it so crazy that the only guy who doesn’t get checked to go into the casino is this guy," the 23-year-old Simmons said while pointing to his friend.

"I get checked. Mike gets checked. And Taj gets checked," Simmons said. Another friend in the video added, "Not me."

Deleted Instagram story of Ben Simmons getting denied entry at crown casino @BleacherReport @espn pic.twitter.com/RO26l1V0zU — Nick (@Nick_Battersby4) August 5, 2019

Simmons continued showing his friends, "They didn’t let me in, or him or this guy. Wow, we got a long way to go."

Simmons is from Melbourne and he was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft. At 15 years old, he participated in the FIBA 17-and-under World Championships and is a celebrity in the country which makes a case of mistaken identity unlikely.

Last season, Simmons averaged 16.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists for Philadelphia.