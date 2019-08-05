Notre Dame's Niele Ivy will become the ninth active female assistant coach in the NBA when she joins the Memphis Grizzlies' staff.

Brad Jones, David McClure, James “Scoonie” Penn and Neven Spahija were also named assistants.

"There is no other place that has impacted me more as a player, coach, and person than Notre Dame. I've gained friendships and relationships that will last a lifetime," Ivey said in a statement. "But the biggest impact that I've had is from the relationship I have with coach McGraw. I'm so grateful for Coach McGraw. She has been so much more than just a coach, mentor, and boss. She believed in me and gave me my first opportunity at Notre Dame and I am forever grateful. I stand tall, confident, and ready because of the tools she has instilled in me."

Ivy had been a member of Muffett McGraw's coaching staff in South Bend since 2007 and was promoted to associate head coach in 2015. She played point guard at Notre Dame from 1996 to 2001. She played in the WNBA from 2001 to 2005

Ivy will join Taylor Jenkins' team as he enters his first year at the helm for Memphis. He took over the team on June 11th. Vitaly Potapenko is also on the coaching staff.