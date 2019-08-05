Niele Ivey Joins Grizzlies' Staff, Becomes Ninth Active NBA Female Assistant Coach

Niele Ivy has been a member of Notre Dame's coaching staff since 2007.

By Chris Chavez
August 05, 2019

Notre Dame's Niele Ivy will become the ninth active female assistant coach in the NBA when she joins the Memphis Grizzlies' staff.

Brad Jones, David McClure, James “Scoonie” Penn and Neven Spahija were also named assistants.

"There is no other place that has impacted me more as a player, coach, and person than Notre Dame. I've gained friendships and relationships that will last a lifetime," Ivey said in a statement. "But the biggest impact that I've had is from the relationship I have with coach McGraw. I'm so grateful for Coach McGraw. She has been so much more than just a coach, mentor, and boss. She believed in me and gave me my first opportunity at Notre Dame and I am forever grateful. I stand tall, confident, and ready because of the tools she has instilled in me."

Ivy had been a member of Muffett McGraw's coaching staff in South Bend since 2007 and was promoted to associate head coach in 2015. She played point guard at Notre Dame from 1996 to 2001. She played in the WNBA from 2001 to 2005 

Ivy will join Taylor Jenkins' team as he enters his first year at the helm for Memphis. He took over the team on June 11th. Vitaly Potapenko is also on the coaching staff.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message