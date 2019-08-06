Tim Duncan is back with the Spurs as an assistant coach and it feels like the perfect fit.

The 15-time All-NBA performer spent his entire career in San Antonio playing under Gregg Popovich and he seems like he would be the perfect fit on Pop's bench.

However, on Monday, Popovich said, "Tim Duncan doesn't know a lick about coaching. I don't know why I hired him."

USA Basketball coach Gregg Popovich on his new Spurs assistant: “Tim Duncan doesn’t know a lick about coaching. I don’t even know why I hired him. He’s given me a paycheck for 19 years so I was kind of obliged to pay him back.” pic.twitter.com/LuveXVynob — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) August 5, 2019

Now, Popovich was joking, but it does bring into question just how much Duncan does know about coaching.

Sure, he's nice and quiet and his relationship with Popovich helped set the tone for the Spurs run of playoff appearances and the 18 consecutive 50-win seasons they had during his career, but does that mean he knows how to help manage an NBA team from the sidelines? What if Duncan is just one of many former great players across who isn't actually equipped to coach others because he was simply too good? Sure he's The Big Fundamental, but you can't teach somebody how to be Tim Duncan.

So after Pop's comments, I started thinking: What would it be like having Tim Duncan as a coach?

Well, I have a slight idea on what it could possibly maybe potentially look like and I'm here to share it with all of you.

Player needs advice because he is struggling with his jump shot

Duncan: Use the backboard more.

Player wants help trying to get more time in the rotation

Duncan: Just listen to Coach Pop. ... And use the backboard more.

The team is struggling on defense

Duncan: *Staring into the abyss because as a 15-time All-NBA Defensive team member he doesn't really understand how they are struggling* Try harder.

Players ask Duncan to show up to the next game in his best outfit to have a showdown among the team about who has the best looks

Duncan:

Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Popovich asks Duncan to lead a drill in practice while he talks with the other assistants about the upcoming gameplan

Duncan: Alright guys, time to practice bank shots.

Kawhi Leonard comes over to talk to Duncan in the first game between the Clippers and Spurs

Duncan: Hi.

Leonard: Yo.

*end of conversation*

DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldrige ask Duncan on just what it takes to be a champion as they creep closer to the playoffs and feel good about their chances in the West

Duncan: Use the backboard more.