Report: Michael Beasley Suspended Five Games for Violating NBA's Anti-Drug Policy

Michael Beasley is still a free agent after getting waived by the Clippers in February.

By Jenna West
August 08, 2019

Free agent forward Michael Beasley has been suspended for five games for violating the NBA's anti-drug policy, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Beasley was traded by the Lakers to the Clippers on Feb. 7 but waived two days later ahead of the trade deadline. If he signs with a team, his suspension will start during the season.

Last year, Beasley averaged 7 points and 2.3 rebounds in the fewest minutes per game of his career (10.7). His performance last year dipped after a strong 2017-18 campaign where he put up 13.2 points and 5.6 boards per game with the Knicks.

Beasley spent the first two years of his career with Miami, who selected him in the first round of the 2008 draft, before returning to the team in 2013. He has also played for the Timberwolves, Suns, Rockets and Bucks.

