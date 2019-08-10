Rockets star James Harden is bringing the assists, even off the court.

During a trip to the Bahamas, Harden and his friends, including Adidas marketing manager Troy Payne, took a four-wheeler ride on Saturday. During their adventures, Payne captured video of Harden giving out money to people he encountered on the street, including a family fishing for food. Harden handed the mother $10,000, and she thanked him for his generous gift.

"The struggle is real," she said.

James Harden helped this group by giving them $10,000 after he found them fishing for food 🙏



(via tpizzzle/IG) pic.twitter.com/C445hww4Co — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) August 10, 2019

Earlier in the week, Harden documented his workout on Instagram with teammate Eric Gordon at an indoor Bahamas basketball court.

Harden finished last season as an MVP candidate after putting up one of the strongest campaigns in his career. He averaged a career-high 36.1 points with 7.5 assists and 6.6 rebounds in 78 games.