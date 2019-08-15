The Dennis Rodman "30 for 30" is almost here.

ESPN shared the trailer for their latest documentary, "Rodman: For Better or Worse," which will profile one of the most interesting men in NBA history.

"Rodman: For Better or Worse" will premiere Tuesday September 10th on ESPN 🍿 pic.twitter.com/sUIiVPIqoY — 30 for 30 (@30for30) August 15, 2019

According to a press release, the film will feature interviews with Michael Jordan, Isiah Thomas, David Robinson, Phil Jackson, and more as it seeks to chronicle the life of Rodman from his start in Dallas to becoming an NBA icon. Rodman also sits down for an interview.

It will feature him discussing relationships, his career and his delve into diplomacy after he met with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un.

Rodman, now 58, was drafted by the Pistons in the second round of the 1986 NBA draft. He also played for the Spurs, Bulls, Lakers and Mavericks throughout his 14-year NBA career, winning five NBA titles.

The film, directed by Todd Kapostasy, will premiere Sept.10, at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.