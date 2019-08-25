Report: Nets Guard Caris LeVert Agrees to Three-year, $52.5 Million Extension

Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert has reportedly agreed to a three-year, $52.5 million contract extension.

By Charlotte Carroll
August 25, 2019

Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert has agreed to a three-year, $52.5 million contract extension, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday.

Sunday is also LeVert's 25th birthday.

LeVert shared a video celebrating the news and retweeted Wojnarowski.

LeVert averaged 13.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists last season in 40 games. He returned to the team in February after suffering a gruesome leg injury in November 2018.

Brooklyn went 42-40 last season and will be joined by superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in the upcoming year after a blockbuster free agency deal.

LeVert was selected at No. 20 overall in the 2016 NBA draft by the Pacers, but later had his draft rights traded to the Nets.

