Veteran NBA guard Jeremy Lin will play for the Beijing Ducks of Chinese Basketball Association next season, the team announced.

Lin, 31, played nine seasons in the NBA with eight different teams, not spending more than two seasons with any team. He had a breakout season with the New York Knicks during the 2011-12 campaign, earning the nickname "Linsanity."

Last season, Lin played with the Atlanta Hawks and the Toronto Raptors, where he won an NBA championship.

Lin said last month that he was concerned about his NBA future, saying that sometimes he felt he has hit rock bottom after not being signed during the free agency period and that "in some ways the NBA's kind of given up on me."

Lin has averaged 11.6 points and 4.3 assists in his NBA career.