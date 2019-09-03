Report: Nets' Rodions Kurucs Arrested in Brooklyn After Allegedly Choking Girlfriend

Kurucs was reportedly arrested for an incident inside his apartment on June 27.

By Michael Shapiro
September 03, 2019

Nets forward Rodions Kurucs was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly choking his girlfriend in June, according to the New York Daily News' Trevor Boyer and Graham Rayman

Kurucs was reportedly arrested after an incident with his then-girlfriend in Brooklyn on June 27. He is set to appear in court on Oct. 21 after being charged "with obstructing the woman's breathing."

"The 6-foot-9, 210-pound forward allegedly pushed her on the bed, slapped her in the face twice, bit her lip and then picked her up and tossed her on the bed hard enough to hurt her ribs," Boyer and Graham wrote on Tuesday. 

Brooklyn drafted Kurucs in the second round of the 2018 NBA draft. The Latvian averaged 8.5 points in 20.5 minutes per game during his rookie season. 

 

