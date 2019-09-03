Turkey forced a surprise overtime against two-time defending World Cup champion Team USA on Tuesday in the FIBA World Cup in Shanghai in the first group stage of the tournament.

Back-to-back buckets by Ersan Ilyasova put Turkey in front by two with 12.3 seconds left in Tuesday's clash. Trailing with time running out, Jayson Tatum drew a foul at the arc at the buzzer which sent him to the line for three. After making the first, Tatum bricked the second but recovered to make the third to send the game to overtime locked at 81–81.

Turkey took an early lead in the extra time but USA switched into high gear to bring the game back to even at 91–91 with less than a minute on the clock. The Celtics' Kemba Walker missed a three for Team USA, giving up an opportunity to take the lead as time wound down. Turkey's Cedi Osman drove for an and-one and made the shot, which put Team USA down one with 50.1 seconds remaining.

The Nets' Joe Harris was then called for an unsportsmanlike foul for attempting to intentionally foul with 9.2 seconds left. Turkey got two free throws and possession but missed both shots at the line, keeping their lead limited to one. Marcus Smart then entered the game for Team USA and fouled Osman on an attempted steal. Osman went to the line where he also missed both shots.

Turkey's shot at an upset win ended with the four straight iced free throws. Tatum nabbed the rebound on the last missed shot for Team USA and went coast-to-coast to find Bucks' Khris Middleton, who was then fouled.

Tatum was injured on the play and helped off the floor with an apparent ankle injury. Middleton sunk both shots to secure the 93–92 win.

Tatum was diagnosed with a sprained left ankle after the game. The Celtics forward will be re-evaluated tomorrow.

USA beat the Czech Republic 88–67 on Sunday in their first group stage clash. The USA, who entered the tournament as FIBA’s No. 1 world ranked team, will play Japan next on Sept. 5.