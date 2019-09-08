A sister of Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard was one of two women arrested and charged with murder and robbery of an 84-year-old woman in California.

Kimesha Williams, 35, is being held without bail on the charges.

According to authorities, they responded to the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula in response of a report of a woman who was unconscious in a bathroom.

The victim, Long Beach resident, Afaf Anis Assad, 84, appeared to be an assault victim and died days later at a local hospital.

Williams and Candace Townsel, 39, are accused of stealing Assad’s purse and fracturing her skull. They are set to be arraigned Sept. 19.

“Williams has family that are well off and could post her bail of $1,000,000,” a Riverside County sheriff’s investigator wrote, according to the Press-Enterprise. “I am requesting NO BAIL to assure Williams’ appearance in court and to keep innocent victims safe. Williams has a violent history and targeted a feeble elderly female and robbed her."

Williams has previous convictions for petty theft, grand theft, misappropriating lost property, grand theft auto and attempted robbery,

Leonard helped the Toronto Raptors win their first NBA championship this summer, and was named NBA Finals MVP.

He subsequently signed a four-year, $141.1 million deal with the Clippers.