Sixers' Mike Scott Gets Into Fight With Eagles Fans Before Game vs. Redskins

Scott was donning a Redskins' Sean Taylor jersey.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 08, 2019

Mike Scott may now play for the Philadelphia 76ers, but the 31-year-old forward hasn't forgotten his Virginia roots, defending his Washington Redskins before the team's game against the Eagles on Sunday.

Scott was seen tailgating at the Eagles game while donning a Redskins' Sean Taylor jersey and getting into a scuffle with Eagles fans before the game. It is still unclear from the video how the altercation began.

The Sixers acquired Scott in a blockbuster trade that netted Philadelphia forward Tobias Harris in February. The team decided to re-sign him this offseason rather than allow him to leave as a free agent.

Scott averaged 7.8 points per game in 24 minutes for the Sixers last season while shooting 41.2% from three.

The Redskins, currently leading 17–0, are looking to open the season with a win after finishing 2018 with a 7–9 record.

