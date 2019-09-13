Free agent guard Shaun Livingston announced his retirement from the NBA on Friday.

Livingston shared the news in an Instagram post and included several photos from throughout his career.

"After 15 years in the NBA, I'm so sad, fortunate and grateful all in one breath. Hard to put into a caption all of the emotions it takes to try and accomplish your dreams," he said. "Anybody that has beat the odds understands the mental and emotional strain it takes to inspire yourself on an uphill war, let alone inspire others."

He added: "With my time in the League what I will be most proud of is the fact that my character, values and faith were tested, and I perservered."

The Clippers selected Livingston with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2004 draft out of high school. During his third season with the team, he suffered one of the ugliest injuries in NBA history. Livingston dislocated his left knee cap, broke his leg and tore his anterior cruciate ligament, posterior cruciate ligament and lateral meniscus in a game against the Bobcats on Feb. 26, 2007. He missed the entire 2007-08 for rehabilitation, which included learning to walk again.

Los Angeles did not give Livingston a qualifying offer when his contract ended in 2008, making him a free agent. He went on to play for the Heat, Grizzlies, Thunder, Wizards and more before signing with the Warriors in 2014. Livingston helped Golden State win three NBA championships in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

The Warriors waived Livingston in July, and coach Steve Kerr later said he hoped the guard could continue working with the organization for many years to come.