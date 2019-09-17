Warriors Unveil Six New Uniform Combinations for 2019-20 Season

The uniforms will accompany the team's transition to San Francisco.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 17, 2019

The Golden State Warriors are entering a season full of new circumstances, and the team has decided to bring along six new uniforms to aid them in the transition.

The Warriors, who have left Oracle Arena—their Oakland home for 47 years—and moved to San Francisco, unveiled a series of new uniform combinations that they will wear throughout the 2019-20 season.

The new uniforms include two classic editions, including a yellow throwback to the 1966-67 design which read "The City" across the chest. The other classic edition throws back to the Warriors' first season in California after moving from Philadelphia in 1962.

The Warriors also unveiled a redesign of "The Bay" jerseys in addition to announcing that they would still be wearing "The Town" jerseys despite no longer playing in Oakland.

The 2019 NBA season tips off on Oct. 22.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message