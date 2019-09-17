The Golden State Warriors are entering a season full of new circumstances, and the team has decided to bring along six new uniforms to aid them in the transition.

The Warriors, who have left Oracle Arena—their Oakland home for 47 years—and moved to San Francisco, unveiled a series of new uniform combinations that they will wear throughout the 2019-20 season.

The new uniforms include two classic editions, including a yellow throwback to the 1966-67 design which read "The City" across the chest. The other classic edition throws back to the Warriors' first season in California after moving from Philadelphia in 1962.

》San Francisco – Classic Edition《



A throwback to the Warriors’ original Bay Area jersey worn upon the team’s arrival to SF from Philadelphia in 1962, the San Francisco Classic Edition jersey features the city’s namesake across the chest. pic.twitter.com/e1fns1bnEl — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) September 17, 2019

The Warriors also unveiled a redesign of "The Bay" jerseys in addition to announcing that they would still be wearing "The Town" jerseys despite no longer playing in Oakland.

》The Bay – Statement Edition《



The Statement Edition uniform features the team’s new The Bay logo, portraying a landscape of seaside cliffs overlooking water accompanied by an overhead fog, a scene reminiscent of the Golden Gate prior to construction of the Golden Gate Bridge. pic.twitter.com/WvtbaTVgYP — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) September 17, 2019

The 2019 NBA season tips off on Oct. 22.