The jersey that introduced LeBron James to the world is up for auction and already bringing in tens of thousands.

According to Action Network's Darren Rovell, James's 2002 high school game-worn jersey featured on the 2002 cover of Sports Illustrated has received bids up to $37,200 in the initial hours on Goldin Auctions.

Goldin Auctions founder Ken Goldin told TMZ Sports that he expects the jersey to sell "in the mid-six figures" when it's all said and done.

James was a junior at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio, and the top player in his class when he was featured on the magazine's cover in the #23 gold mesh jersey with the words, "The Chosen One." James was just 17 years old.

James has earned three NBA titles, three Finals MVPs, four NBA MVPs and 15 All-Star nods since that SI story.

Collectors can place bids on the jersey through Oct. 19.