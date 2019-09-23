The Miami Heat have a level of interest in Chris Paul entering the 2019 NBA season, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Monday.

According to Charania, the Heat will likely begin gauging a new pursuit of Paul after waiting to see how the start of the season plays out.

Both Miami and Paul had shared a strong mutual interest after his trade to the Thunder, but the two sides could not agree to a deal. Talks stalled on the discussion of picks that would go to the Heat along with the veteran.

Oklahoma City received Paul alongside first-round picks in 2024 and 2026 and pick swaps in 2021 and 2025 in a trade that sent All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook to the Rockets last week.

Paul, who began his NBA career in Oklahoma City, averaged 15.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game for the Rockets last season. The nine-time NBA All-Star spent the last two seasons alongside James Harden in Houston before the trade.

Paul has three years and $124 million left on his current contract.