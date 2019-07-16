With Summer League now wrapped up, the NBA offseason continues more quietly as teams still look to make some adjustments before the season gets started.

Most of the major players have already made their moves but the Thunder are still considering a possible Chris Paul trade. Members of the 2016 draft class are still working out extensions as rosters get locked down.

While the last few moves are made, a better picture of the 2019-20 landscape emerges.

Here is the latest roundup of news and rumors from around the league. For more coverage of free agency, check out The Crossover's Top 50 free-agent rankings, & our wide-sweeping primer and our burning questions for every team.

• Chris Paul's preferred destination is Miami but the potential trade is hung up on the discussion of picks that would go to the Heat along with the veteran point guard. (Brian Windhorst, ESPN)

• The Rockets were fined $25,000 over the weekend for public statements made by owner Tilman Fertitta before the Russell Westbrook-Chris Paul trade was officially completed. (Marc Stein, New York Times)

• The Lakers are not a likely destination for guard JR Smith. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• Free-agent forward Henry Ellenson is signing a two-way contract with the Nets. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)