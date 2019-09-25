Kyrie Irving Suffers Left Side Facial Fracture, Listed as Day-to-Day

Irving signed a four-year, $136 contract with the Nets in July after two seasons in Boston. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 25, 2019

Nets point guard Kyrie Irving suffered a "left side facial fracture" on Tuesday, Brooklyn announced on Wednesday. Irving is listed as "day-to-day."

Irving signed a four-year, $136 million contract with the Nets in July. He comes to Brooklyn following two seasons in Boston. Irving spent the first six years of his career with the Cavaliers, reaching the Finals three times. Irving and Cleveland defeated the Warriors in seven games in the 2016 Finals. 

The Duke product is the Nets' second big free agent currently on the sidelines. Kevin Durant is currently rehabbing from a torn Achilles suffered in the 2019 Finals and is not expected to play in 2019, per Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks

Irving averaged 23.8 points in 2018-19, shooting 40.1% from three. Brooklyn reached the playoffs for the first time since 2015 last season before losing to the Sixers in round one of the Eastern Conference playoffs. 

