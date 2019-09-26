Kyle Kuzma Waiting on MRI on Foot Injury, Out Indefinitely

Kyle Kuzma injured his foot training with USA Basketball earlier this offseason.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 26, 2019

Kyle Kuzma is not cleared for full practice or game participation and will not have his status updated until after the Lakers return from China, the team announced Thursday.

Kuzma is dealing with a stress reaction in his left foot that he sustained while training with USA Basketball in preparation for the FIBA World Cup. Los Angeles announced Kuzma will have an MRI when the team returns from the trip that includes games on Oct. 10 and 12.

Going into his third NBA season, Kuzma is expected to be a key part of the Lakers offense alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Last season, Kuzma averaged 18.7 points on 45.6% shooting.

