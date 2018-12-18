LeBron James Says Anthony Davis Joining Lakers 'Would Be Amazing'

Davis is averaging 28 points, 12.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 2.8 blocks and 1.7 steals per game for the Pelicans.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 18, 2018

LeBron James would be more than happy to have Anthony Davis donning the Lakers' purple and gold this season.

In light of the Lakers' Friday night matchup against the Pelicans, James told ESPN having Davis as a teammate "would be amazing."

"That would be amazing, like, duh," James continued. "That would be incredible."

Davis, 25, is currently averaging 28 points, 12.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 2.8 blocks and 1.7 steals per game for the Pelicans. New Orleans still sits at 12th in the Western Conference, however, with a record of 15–16.

Davis is under contract with the Pelicans for $27.1 million next season and has a player option for 2020-2021 worth $28.8 million. If Davis stays with New Orleans this season, the five-time All-Star will be eligible for a super max extension this summer worth $239 million over five years.

The Lakers have been active on the trade market as of late, making several attempts to land former Suns veteran forward Trevor Ariza before he was dealt to the Washington Wizards.

While James made his thoughts about a potential trade for Davis clear on Tuesday, the 14-time All-Star shouldn't get his hopes up. Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said in October that the team was unlikely to budge on a trade involving Davis.

"If you can trade him for anybody, then he is the most valuable guy in the league. Not that we would ever consider that," Gentry said in October. "There's no one in the league that we would trade him for and there's no one out of the league—not even Beyonce. If we wouldn't trade him for her, he's probably untouchable."

The Lakers (18–13) host the Pelicans on Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET.

