After leading the Bucks to a league-best 60 wins in the regular season and losing to the NBA champion Raptors in the Eastern Conference finals earlier this year, Giannis Antetokounmpo is putting his league MVP trophy on the shelf and focusing solely on taking Milwaukee to the next level.

But while the Bucks manage expectations this season, they'll also have to manage a rather large looming question: How much longer will Antetokounmpo be in Milwaukee?

He can be an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2020. At that point, the Bucks can offer him a five-year, nearly $250M supermax extension. General manager Jon Horst recently told a crowd at a Bucks fan event that he intends to offer the extension to the three-time All-Star. The league office handed Milwaukee a five-figure fine, claiming Horst's comments crossed the line regarding player contract comments.

Antetokounmpo refused to discuss his future on Monday.

''I'm not going to talk about it a lot,'' he said. ''I think it's disrespectful towards my teammates talking about my free agency and what I'm going to do. So when the time is right, we're all going to talk about it. I don't think the time is right right now. ... I'm not going to talk about it a lot this season and I'm not going to try to address it.''

The Bucks open the season Oct. 24 in Houston against James Harden, Russell Westbrook and the Rockets.