SAN FRANCISCO — The Warriors' Klay Thompson is making progress from a July 2 surgery for a torn left anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, but he will be out at least until the All-Star break.

"He's doing fine," General manager Bob Myers said at Monday's media day. "We'll have another update on him probably around the All-Star break. Don't construe that as if we think he'll be back by the All-Star break—that just means we'll have an update then."

Thompson injured his knee in a Game 6 NBA Finals loss June 13 to Toronto that gave the Raptors their first NBA title. Thompson said since surgery, ''I've made huge strides.''

Thompson said he will stick to the rehab plan and that it's not worth pushing too hard too soon at this stage.

"The last thing you want to do is rush back, especially for a player like me who wants to play `til his late 30s," Thompson said.

Last season, Thompson averaged 21.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in 78 contests for the Waarriors.