NBA DFS (Wednesday, November 20)

Tonight we have an 11-game slate.

The Spurs and Bucks have the highest implied total on the board at 120 points for each team. The Wizards have the next highest total and they face the Spurs tonight. The Wizards-Spurs matchup is a great game to target some players when crafting your DFS lineup. The Spurs have the better matchup, as the Wizards rank 28th in overall defense. The Hawks rank 30th so the Bucks also have an excellent matchup. The Warriors rank 26th in overall defense, which makes the Mavericks another good team to target. The Nets are the next worst team defensively on the slate, as they rank 25th. They are one of my favorite teams to target at the center position.

Listed below are a few of my favorite plays tonight. Check out FullTime Fantasy daily to take advantage of optimizers, tools, rankings and cheat sheets.

(PG/SG) Patty Mills, San Antonio Spurs

DraftKings: $4,000, FanDuel: $3,600

When the Spurs are without one of their starting guards, I look to Patty Mills. He usually comes off the bench with a 22% usage rate. Mills attempts double-digit shot attempts and adds a few assists every game. He is in a great spot against a Wizards team that ranks 28th in overall defense, 22nd against opposing point guards, and 30th against opposing shooting guards. Also consider Dejounte Murray in this spot as well. He dropped 44 fantasy points against the Wizards in just 23 minutes earlier this year.

(PF/C) Al Horford, Philadelphia Sixers

DraftKings: $6,100, FanDuel: $7,200

This is a spot where the price is right for Horford, especially on DraftKings where he is only $6,100. The Sixers will be without Josh Richardson, which opens up a bit more usage in the starting lineup. With Richardson out, Horford should handle the ball a bit more against the Knicks. Expect a few extra assists and rebounds tonight. The minutes have been there for him all year (32 minutes per game) and he does a very good job at filling up the stat sheet in all categories.

(SF/PF) Eric Paschall Golden State Warriors

DraftKings: $5,900, FanDuel: $5,900

Paschall got an opportunity to step into the starting lineup for the Warriors earlier this year and has taken advantage of the chance. He is shooting 51.5% from the field and averaging just shy of 17 points per game along with five rebounds. The shot attempts are what stand out, as Paschall has put up double-digit points each of the past nine games. He has a nice matchup against a Mavericks team that is 29th at defending opposing small forwards.

(C) Cody Zeller, Charlotte Hornets

DraftKings: $5,000, FanDuel: $5,900

This is the spot that I try to target on most slates. Centers playing against the Nets (for the past few years) have dominated pretty consistently. This year, Brooklyn ranks 25th against opposing centers. Zeller has been solid this season in 26 minutes per game. The big man is averaging 12.1 points and 8.8 rebounds, very close to a double-double. This is a good spot for Zeller to put up a solid game in a fast paced game against a bad defensive team.

*IF Kawhi Leonard plays tonight, he becomes a viable option. Leonard has done well against the Celtics over the last few years, and Boston does not have anyone to guard him. If Leonard sits out, Paul George becomes a viable play. The Celtics do not have an answer for either of these players.

Value Plays to Target

Delon Wright and Jalen Brunson - Seth Curry has been ruled out, opening up around 20 minutes in the Dallas backcourt. Delon Wright and Jalen Brunson should both pick up a few extra minutes. Wright has the higher ceiling and is only $4,000 on DraftKings and $4,900 on FanDuel. He does a good job at filling up the stat sheet. Brunson is $3,500 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel and is a solid value tonight. The Mavericks face the Warriors, who rank 25th against both point guards and shooting guards.

Jakob Poeltl - Three straight games with 20-plus fantasy points lands the big man among the top value plays to target. He has an excellent matchup and earlier this year, the Spurs' big man dropped 25 fantasy points against the Wizards in 15 minutes. Poeltl should be lightly owned at around 1-2% on this slate. The Wizards rank dead-last against opposing centers.

