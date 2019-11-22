Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

NBA DFS (Friday, November 22)

Welcome to another edition of SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

The NBA gives us a 10-game slate to grind tonight in DFS. The Hornets and the Wizards play in the game with the highest implied total on the night, the marquee matchup on the slate tips at 10:40 pm ET when the Clippers host the Rockets, and Boston plays Utah in another high-profile game. Kyrie Irving has already been ruled out for the Nets, Draymond Green is also questionable for the Warriors.

PG/SG James Harden, Houston Rockets

DraftKings: $11,700, FanDuel: $11,500, Yahoo: $58

James Harden is averaging 38 points per game. Let that sink in. If he can finish the year averaging 38 points per game, it will be the third-highest scoring average in NBA history. The Rockets will need a big game form Harden tonight if they are going to beat the Clippers. Harden averages over 60 fantasy points per game, and I see him going for 70 plus tonight.

SG Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards

DraftKings: $9,600, FanDuel: $9,800, Yahoo: $43

Beal is on a tear right now. In his last four games he is averaging 38 points per contest, and the Hornets are toward the bottom half of the league when it comes to stopping opposing shooting guards. Beal has 22 assists in his last three games.

C Andre Drummond, Detroit Pistons

DraftKings: $8,500, FanDuel: $9,600, Yahoo: $47

Drummond is a double-double machine who has a good matchup tonight vs. the Hawks, who are getting beaten up on the boards on a nightly basis. Drummond, who averages 50 fantasy points a game, hasn't hit that number in a while but he has a great chance to tonight.

SF/PF P.J. Tucker, Houston Rockets

DraftKings: $4,100, FanDuel: $4,700, Yahoo: $16

Tucker is a good value play tonight, playing in the game with the second-highest total on the slate. P.J. is putting up career-best numbers in three-point shooting.

PG/SG Derrick Rose, Detroit Pistons

DraftKings: $5,500, FanDuel: $5,600, Yahoo: $19

Derrick Rose is priced to play tonight in a matchup vs. the defensively challenged Hawks. Opposing point guards shoot 49% from the field vs. Atlanta. The Hawks also give over 120 points per game when they play on the road.

C Al Horford, Philadelphia 76ers

DraftKings: $5,700, FanDuel: $7,000, Yahoo: $29

Horford should be ready to log big minutes tonight, after getting a day of rest earlier in the week. Big Al averages 30 fantasy points per game when he plays at home.

