Heading into Friday night, the New Orleans Pelicans are 6-9 on the season. But the relatively slow start won’t translate to the team rushing back its franchise cornerstone.

Speaking on ESPN New Orleans 100.3, Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said that Zion Williamson is “getter better literally every day.”

“He’s progressing exactly as we had hoped he would,” Griffin said. “We’re really optimistic, and most importantly, Zion is really excited and that’s where we want him to be.”

Williamson is currently rehabbing from a meniscus surgery that sidelined him at the start of the NBA season. In the preseason, he averaged 23.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

The original timeline for Williamson’s return was six-to-eight weeks. Griffin said it’s more likely the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft returns at the end of that window.

“Right now, I think we’re on target for eights weeks,” Griffin said. “Probably not to the day, but in and around that.”