After a bad call during Wednesday night's Lakers-Pelicans game, LeBron James shared his frustrations over the NBA's review process.

With the Lakers leading the Pelicans 108–107 with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter, Los Angeles shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was called for a shooting foul on Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram. It appeared on the replay that Caldwell-Pope never touched Ingram, and Lakers coach Frank Vogal challenged the foul call.

James then went over to ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy, who was sitting courtside, to share what he thought would be the outcome of the review. Broadcast cameras captured James's comments.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"That's a bad call," he said. "When the ref makes that call, he don't never want to be wrong. They're never going to overturn it. Ever. Ever."

The call was upheld and the Lakers lost their final timeout. Ingram made both free throws he was awarded to give the Pelicans the lead.

However, Los Angeles rallied to win 114–110 and improve to a league-best 16–2 record in Anthony Davis's return to New Orleans.

"I don't see the replays like they do, so I'll have to trust them, but we'll see," Vogel said after the game, per ESPN.