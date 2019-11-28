Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Davis set a new NBA record for most points in a player's first game against a former team when he visited New Orleans as a Laker on Wednesday night.

In Los Angeles' 114-110 win, Davis scored a season-high 41 points to lead the Lakers to their ninth straight victory. In addition to his nine rebounds, Davis recorded three steals—including a key snag off a late Pelicans' inbounds pass to seal the game.

While Davis put up big numbers in his New Orleans return, LeBron James also made some history of his own. After his 29-point night, James became just the fourth player in NBA history to reach 33,000 points, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabaar, Karl Malone and Kobe Bryant.

Prior to the Lakers' victory, James prepared Davis for what to expect in his return to New Orleans. After he spent seven seasons with the organization, Davis reportedly requested to be traded during the 2018-19 season and was dealt to the Lakers in June.

As he was introduced to the New Orleans crowd, Davis was welcomed with boos.

A few New Orleans fans also showed Davis some love.

Davis went on to score 27 points in the first half to get the Lakers off to a hot start, and an apparent arm injury did not slow Davis down in his 41-point night. The most points scored by a player against his former team prior to Davis' performance Wednesday night was 39 points, which was done by Kevin Durant, Stephon Marbury and Danny Ainge, according to ESPN Stats.

The Lakers' Kyle Kuzma had a message for New Orleans fans after they booed his teammate.

After what was a competitive game, Davis exchanged jerseys with New Orleans' Jrue Holiday and discussed their friendship.

Davis reportedly visited the Pelicans' locker room after the game, saying "I don't want no smoke" to coach Alvin Gentry's invite. One visit Davis made was with the Pelicans' Zion Williamson, who continues to progress in his injury recovery before he makes his debut for New Orleans.

Davis left the Smoothie King Center being grateful for both organizations he has been a part of.

"I'm thankful," Davis said following the game on Spectrum SportsNet. "Thankful for this guy, No. 23 [LeBron James]. Thankful for the Lakers organization... I'm thankful for the Pelicans organization. They sent me here... they were great to me. We're moving forward and trying to focus on something great with the Lakers."