Our daily NBA DFS expert provides picks for DraftKings, FanDuel and Yahoo, based on matchups data and metrics.

Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

NBA DFS (Friday, December 6)

Welcome to today's edition of SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

A 10-game main slate gives us a lot to work with in NBA DFS tonight, but most of the fantasy value is in a handful of games with high implied totals. The Clippers-Bucks could be a preview of the NBA Finals, but tonight it gives us a matchup that should have a lot of fantasy implications. We also have a total above 230 points in the Heat-Wizards game.



SF/PF Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

DraftKings: $11,300, FanDuel: $12,300, Yahoo: $58

Giannis is my top play on the night, which should come as no surprise to even the most casual NBA fan. The Greek Freak has gone for 50-plus fantasy points in nine of his last 10 games. The Bucks are absolutely dominating, and the last time these two teams played, the reigning MVP went for 38 points,16 boards and nine assists.

SG/SF Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

DraftKings: $8,100, FanDuel: $9,100, Yahoo: $38

Jimmy Buckets has really played well as of late. Well, not just Butler, but really the entire Miami Heat squad. This evening, he gets an easy matchup against an atrocious Wizards defense. Washington is 30th in the league at defending opposing small forwards, and Butler is averaging over 55 fantasy points in his last two outings.



PG/SG Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

DraftKings: $6,400, FanDuel: $7,400, Yahoo: $29

There is nothing fancy about Murray's game. He just goes about his business and posts solid stat lines night after night. Even though Denver is on a back-to-back, Murray only played 22 minutes in Denver's blowout victory over the Knicks. The rising star will see over 30 minutes tonight in a tougher matchup against the Boston Celtics.

PF/C Kelly Olynyk, Miami Heat

DraftKings: $4,600, FanDuel: $4,700, Yahoo: $11

I think it is important to have a good amount of exposure to the Heat-Wizards game. Miami has the highest implied team total on the slate. Olynyk is a thrifty way to gain exposure to this game.

PG Ish Smith, Washington Wizards

DraftKings: $3,400, FanDuel: $4,300, Yahoo: $10

The Wizards play at such an up-and-down quick pace that anyone can get it going on any given night. Smith can get hot and light up the score sheet. He should put in at least 20 fantasy points at a bargain-basement price.

