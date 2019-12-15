Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe will miss two weeks after suffering a right fibula avulsion fracture in Milwaukee's victory over the Grizzlies on Friday, the team announced.

An MRI and exam showed the extent of Bledsoe's injury after his shin collided with teammate Wesley Matthews's knee. The 30-year-old left in the third quarter of Friday's game but did participate in the Bucks' contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday.

Through 26 games, Bledsoe has averaged 15.0 points, 5.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds in his 10th NBA season.

The Bucks, 24-3, extended their winning streak to 18 games, the second-longest in franchise history, with a 125-108 victory over Cleveland.