Report: Heat 'Determined' to Move on From Dion Waiters

The Miami Heat have seemingly had enough of Dion Waiters. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Waiters's latest suspension—his third of the year—has left the team "determined to move on" from the shooting guard.

A source told Jackson that every option is “on the table” in trying to move Waiters, adding that the Heat are trying to keep him away from the team in order to not disrupt the group's chemistry.

Earlier this week, Miami suspended Waiters six games for "failure to adhere to team policies, violation of team rules and continued insubordination."

On Nov. 10, he was suspended for 10 games for conduct detrimental to the team, in the wake of passing out on a team flight after consuming a THC-infused edible.

Waiters was also suspended for the Heat's season opener and missed time during the preseason for what Miami labeled as personal reasons.

The Syracuse product is in his fourth season with the Heat. Last season he played in 44 games, averaging 12 points, 2.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game.

Waiters has yet to appear in a a game this season.

The Heat are open to a buyout of the final one-plus seasons of his contract, but Waiters, at this point, has reportedly been "disinclined" to accept anything less than $12.1 million he’s owed this year and the $12.7 million he’s owed next year.

A source told Jackson that Waiters "wants to play," but not if it means giving up money.

The Heat have also reportedly explored ways to void Waiters's contract, though that scenario is unlikely according to Jackson. The Miami Herald also notes that no team has shown interest in trading for Waiters.

Miami is off to a 19-7 start to the season. Waiters is not eligible to return until late December.