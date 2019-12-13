Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat have suspended Dion Waiters six games for "failure to adhere to team policies, violation of team rules and continued insubordination," the team announced Thursday.

This is Waiters's third team suspension this season.

On Nov. 10, Waiters was suspended for 10 games for conduct detrimental to the team, in the wake of passing out on a team flight after consuming a THC-infused edible.

He was also suspended for the Heat's season opener and missed time during the preseason for what Miami labeled as personal reasons.

The Syracuse product is in his fourth season with the Heat. Last season he played in 44 games, averaging 12 points, 2.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game.

Waiters has yet to appear in a a game this season. He is eligible to return Dec. 23 against the Jazz.