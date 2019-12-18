Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks have hired former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach David Blatt as a basketball operations consultant, the team announced.

"I look forward to the next step in my career as I officially retire from coaching and pursue other opportunities in basketball," Blatt said in the team's release. "I've long been intrigued by working in a front office and thanks Steve (Mills) and Scott (Perry) for the opportunity to be a resource to the basketball operations staff."

Blatt has not coached in the NBA since January 2016 when he was fired during the season despite the team having a 30–11 record to lead the Eastern Conference at the time. Tyronn Lue took over as head coach and led the Cavaliers to their first championship in franchise history. The Cavaliers still sent him a championship ring.

Blatt returned to Europe and coached Darüşşafaka of the Turkish Super League and then Olympiacos of the Greek Basket League. He parted ways with Olympiacos in October.

The Knicks fired head coach David Fizdale after a 4–19 start to the season. The Knicks are 3–3 with Mike Miller as the interim head coach.