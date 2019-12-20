Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Rockets head to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers in a showdown of two teams looking to find their groove. Both teams underwent drastic changes during the offseason. While one team has benefitted from their roster overhaul more than the other, both are possible challengers to the Lakers with some consistency.

With an 18–9 record through the first third of the season, the Rockets are about what everyone expected they would be. They're a talented team, but are still trying to develop some chemistry and figure out how to operate with two superstars who demand the ball. The addition of Russell Westbrook to pair with James Harden was a curious one considering how similar they are to each other. So far, both are scoring tons of points, but the overall game plan just hasn't formed the consistency needed to climb to the top of the conference. In the team's most recent win over the Jazz, Westbrook dropped 31, while Harden added 28. It's clear that the dynamic duo is producing like the team want. Now it's just a matter of finding that consistency against the top teams.

The Clippers (21–8) are one of those top teams that Houston will judge its progress against. The Kawhi Leonard and Paul George experiment is going really well. Now that both are finally healthy and playing together, the Clippers are thriving. While they trail the Lakers by 3.5 games in the Western Conference, the Clippers have to be pleased with their progress and chemistry this early on. Both Leonard and George are averaging right around 25 points, while Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams are very productive, adding about 19 points a game. The development of a burgeoning NBA power should only get better with time. A matchup against the Rockets will be a good test of exactly where they stand in regards to contenders for a top playoff seed.