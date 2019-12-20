Pascal Siakam, Norman Powell and Marc Gasol All Out Indefinitely For Raptors

The Toronto Raptors were hit with a wave of injuries Wednesday night in the team's 112-99 win over the Pistons. One day later, after re-evaluations, Marc Gasol, Pascal Siakam and Norman Powell have been ruled out indefinitely, the team said Thursday in a statement.

All three players will be re-evaluated again "over the coming weeks," the team said.

Gasol sustained a hamstring injury in the first quarter. Pascal Siakam sustained a stretched groin with nearly seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter after landing awkwardly.

With 3:17 to play in the fourth quarter, Norman Powell left the game after colliding with another player. It was determined Thursday he sustained a left shoulder injury.

The defending champion Raptors have gotten off to a 19-8 start, maintaining their place as one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

Through the first third of the season, Siakam looked like a sure-fire NBA All-Star, making a legitimate case that he should win the NBA's Most Improved Player award again, one year after taking home the trophy. Through 27 games, he's averaging 25.1 points, eight rebounds and just over three assists per game.

Gasol has started every game this season for the Raptors, averaging just over 28 minutes per game. Powell is having a career-year, accumulating highs in minutes, points, rebounds and assists.

While the Raptors play the struggling Washington Wizards on Friday night, Toronto has matchups with the Mavericks, Pacers and Celtics twice next week.

Seven of their eight most important rotation players have already sustained significant injuries this season.