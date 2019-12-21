Ja Morant on Kevin Love Dunk Attempt: 'He Was in the Way'

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Ja Morant has already been one of the NBA's best rookies this season. But with one singular play on Friday night, the Memphis Grizzlies guard could have etched his name permanently into NBA history—or at least into the minds of NBA fans.

In the first quarter of Memphis' eventual 114-107 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Morant tried leaping over All-Star power forward Kevin Love. The explanation for attempting the slam was simple: "He was in the way," the No. 2 pick in the 2019 draft said.

Love took to Twitter immediately after the game, writing, "Ja almost ended my professional career with this dunk...that kid is something special."

He told reporters, "I’m so glad he didn’t finish it because I might have had to — you can do a medical retire? And still get all of your money? Sh*t, I might have had to do that.”

It wouldn't have been Morant's first sensational slam.

And it was almost the second-coming of Vince Carter's famous dunk over French center Frederic Weis in the 2000 Olympics.

But as Morant said, you "don’t get no cool points for no missed dunk."

The Murray State product finished the game with just eight points but tied a career-high with 11 assists.

Love scored 21 in the victory.