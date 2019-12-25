Report: Victor Oladipo Hoping to Return from Ruptured Right Quad Tendon in Late January

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo ruptured his right quad tendon in January and is hoping to return to the team a year later, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Oladipo could play in games by early February.

Pacers head coach Nate McMillan previously said that Oladipo is "not close" to returning to the court, according to Scott Agnes of The Athletic.

In 36 games last year, he averaged 18.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. In 2017-18, he averaged 23.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

Indiana sits at 21–10 for fifth place in the Eastern Conference.