David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

NBA DFS (Tuesday, December 26)

With the Christmas Day games now in our rearview mirror, the early part of the NBA season is behind us. From now until the All-Star break we should start seeing players get healthy, but minutes may be tricky to predict over the next month or so. Luka Doncic could return for the Mavericks tonight. Kyrie Irving, on the other hand, hasn't been heard from and the Nets have not put out an injury timetable. There is a six-game slate for us to sweat this evening five of the six games have totals in the 220s or higher, so there should be plenty of fantasy points to go around. Here is a look at some of my early observations.

C Andre Drummond, Detroit Pistons

DraftKings: $10,000, FanDuel: $9,500, Yahoo: $49

Drummond, just like any other center that plays against the Wizards, is in a great spot. Scoring is one thing but the Wizards are so bad on defense and play at such a fast pace that Drummond will have plenty of opportunities to add defensive stats.

SG Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards

DraftKings: $9,900, FanDuel: $9,600, Yahoo: $44

The Wizards are dealing with injuries to some key pieces right now. Rui Hachimura, Davis Bertans, Thomas Bryant and Mortiz Wagner are all out with injuries. Isiah Thomas is serving a suspension. Beal always paces the Wizards but they will lean on him even more this evening.

Enjoy unlimited NBA DFS coverage plus a Lineup Optimizer (FD, DK & Yahoo) for only $19.95/mo at FullTime Fantasy. With this all-star lineup of analysts covering daily NBA, you will build better lineups and win more consistently. That’s our guarantee.

PG/SG Derrick Rose, Detroit Pistons

DraftKings: $6,400, FanDuel: $5,800, Yahoo: $20

The Pistons- Wizards game has the highest total on the slate at 229, so every healthy body that gets minutes is in play. Last time these two teams met, Rose went for 22 points, 8 assists, and 6 boards.

SF/PF Bojan Bogdanovic, Utah Jazz

DraftKings: $6,700, FanDuel:$5,700, Yahoo: $24

Bojan comes into tonight’s games riding somewhat of a fantasy hot streak. He has scored over 35 fantasy points three times in the past week. The Trail Blazers struggle defensively, particularly on the road. Bojan shoots the three at a close to 50% clip at home.

PG Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

DraftKings: $6,900, FanDuel: $6,700, Yahoo: $28

Rookie of the Year frontrunner Ja Morant is averaging about 35 fantasy points a night. Morant is a playmaker who is also dishing about six assists per game. When these two teams last played, Morant went for 38 fantasy points.

Put your money down with the sharps by heading to SI Gambling. Avoid the groupthink! You'll know where the pros in Vegas are putting their money!