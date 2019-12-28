Heat's Chris Silva Gets Emotional As He Reunites With His Mom For First Time In Three Years

Chris Silva has been one of the Miami Heat's most surprising bright spots this season. But Silva had one of the best surprises of his entire life on Friday afternoon, when he reunited with his mom for the first time in three years.

Carine Minkoue Obame, Silva’s mom, surprised her son at the end of Miami’s practice Friday. The video showed Obame’s travels from Africa to American Airlines Arena.

"That's my mom," he says upon, getting emotional as they hug.

The surprise, according to the Heat, was set up through NBA commissioner Adam Silver, senior vice president of international basketball operations Kimberly Bohuny and the NBA Africa program. Silva is originally from Gabon, Africa, and had last seen his mother while he was still at the University of South Carolina.

Silva, an undrafted rookie, is playing with the Heat under a two-way contract this season.

Through 25 games, he's averaging 3.8 points and 3.6 rebounds. But despite his sometimes sparse playing time, SI's Rohan Nadkarni notes that Silva gobbles up offensive rebounds "like a Hungry Hungry Hippo."

Later on Friday, Miami knocked off Indiana 113-112.