Magic forward Jonathan Isaac was taken off the floor on a stretcher on Wednesday after suffering a "hyperextended left knee," per Orlando.

Isaac attempted to eurostep past Wizards guard Bradley Beal on a drive to the rim, but he landed on Beal's foot before crumpling to the floor. The Florida State product was then taken off on a stretcher, and he will undergo an MRI in Orlando on Thursday.

The third-year forward is in the midst of a career-best season. Isaac is averaging 12.3 points per game, and he's been a dominant defensive force with 1.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game. Isaac is one of two players to average over 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game, joining Pistons center Andre Drummond.

The Magic entered Wednesday's contest eighth in the Eastern Conference at 14–19. They have not won a playoff series since 2010.