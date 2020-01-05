Andre Drummond stated his wish to remain with the Pistons on Saturday despite Detroit's reported trade talks involving the two-time All-Star.

"I'm not a quitter, for one," Drummond said after the Pistons win over the Warriors, according to ESPN's Nick Friedell. "I was never brought up to be a quitter. If I start somewhere, I try to finish there, try to complete the mission, which is to win a championship here. It will never be me that wants to go anywhere ... I love being here. I would love to play here the rest of my career."

The Pistons reportedly discussed a deal with the Hawks involving Drummond on Dec. 3. The Celtics, Mavericks and Raptors could also be interested in the eight-year veteran.

Drummond has been with Detroit since being drafted with the No. 9 pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. He has led the NBA in rebounds per game in four of the last five years. The UConn product currently sports a career-high 17.5 points per game.

Detroit has made the playoffs just twice with Drummond, losing in the first round of the 2016 and 2019 playoffs. The Pistons enter Sunday 10th in the Eastern Conference at 13–23.