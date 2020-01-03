The Pistons and Hawks have engaged in trade talks involving center Andre Drummond, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski reports that no deal is imminent, but Detroit is talking with Atlanta and several other teams about Drummond.

Drummond is having a strong year averaging 17.6 points with 2.7 assists and a league-leading 15.8 rebounds per game. That's well ahead of the Rockets' Clint Capela, who is in second place with 14.2. Drummond has won the NBA's rebounding title in three of the past four years and looks like he's on his way to winning another this season.

The Pistons could be interested in trading Drummond now before potentially losing him to free agency. He has a $28 million player option for next year that he's unlikely to exercise. Wojnarowski reports that some teams believe Detroit will move Drummond before the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

Detroit selected Drummond with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2012 draft, and he is in his eighth season with the team.